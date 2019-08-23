OnePlus TV: 5 Things OnePlus has already confirmed about new smart TV

tech

Aug 23, 2019

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first smart TV, OnePlus TV. Scheduled to launch next month, India will be the first the market to get the new OnePlus device. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has begun revealing some key features of its OnePlus TV. Let’s take a look at the top five things that have been already confirmed.

55-inch QLED screen

One of the first official features confirmed OnePlus TV is a 55-inch QLED screen. QLED may sound similar to OLED but the screen technology is quite different. QLED stands for Quantum Light Emitting Diode. The panel works similar to LED’s but uses quantum dots in the LCD panel. Separate backlights help QLEDs to deliver better brightness than OLEDs and can match the colour levels as well. Samsung, TCL and Hisense are some of the top smart TV companies using the QLED panel. OnePlus has also confirmed that OnePlus TV’s screen will support Dolby Vision.

Price

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has made it clear that OnePlus TV won’t come with an ultra low-cost price tag like it did with OnePlus One years ago. Lau said that the partnership with Amazon will allow the company to offer OnePlus at lower price than other premium smart TV players but won’t be “half the price.” OnePlus said it wants to compete with top-end products from Samsung and Sony.

Custom UI

OnePlus is likely to offer a custom UI on top of Android TV. According to Lau, the company will offer an “improved” UI with OnePlus TV. The company will optimise the Android system in order to deliver a smoother experience.

Smart

OnePlus earlier this month confirmed OnePlus TV will deliver quality image and sound experience along with “remarkable design” and “smart inter-connectivity.” OnePlus aims to evolve OnePlus TV from the “center of our smart home, but also the center of our daily smart social hub.”

Upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience with a 55" QLED display on the OnePlus TV 📺



Get notified - https://t.co/LTDvaPHwH0 pic.twitter.com/Wyg4aONW9W — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 22, 2019

Content partnership

Just like Xiaomi, OnePlus is looking to bundle OTT platform on its OnePlus TV. While OnePlus hasn’t revealed the name of its OTT partners but you can expect OnePlus TV to give direct access to some of the popular platforms in India.

“We all know, “content is king,” which remains one of the major reasons for television’s continued relevance in our lives. Yet, the content ecosystem is quite different from one country to another. We have always had a very positive relationship with content providers in India, who have always been willing to partner with us, which guarantees great content for our users,” Lau said in a recent post.

Bonus: Amazon partnership

OnePlus TV is already listed on Amazon.in which is set to be the exclusive online partner. Interested customers can register for “notify me” on the e-commerce platform.

