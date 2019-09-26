OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro, 55Q1 launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:02 IST

OnePlus is the latest smartphone brand to join the smart TV race. Called OnePlus TV, the first-ever OnePlus smart TV is available in two variants, both with 55-inch 4K QLED display. The models are called OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro and OnePlus TV 55Q1.

OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro and 55 Q1 models are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively. The smart TV will go on sale via Amazon India starting September 28.

OnePlus TV: Full specifications, features



OnePlus is bringing its learnings from smartphones to its smart TVs. The smart TV has ultra slim bezels while the back panel has carbon fiber-like finish. There’s a single stand on the back to hold the device. The stand comes with a chrome-finish oval base. The Pro model comes with a non-detachable sliding soundbar-like setup that helps enhance sound output.

OnePlus TV comes with QLED Gamma Color Magic for superior visual experience. The display comes with MEMC, High Dynamic Contrast, De-contour, and Dolby Vision. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro delivers color gamut of NTSC 120%, among the highest on smart TVs.

The premium OnePlus TV 55 Q1 has an eight speaker system with four full-range speakers, two tweeters, and two woofers. The 2.1 channel speaker system has 50W sound output. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 has the same 50W sound output but comes with four speaker stereo.

ALSO READ: OnePlus TV vs Motorola TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4X

OnePlus TV runs on Android TV-based Oxygen Play. The smart TV comes with Google Assistant support, built-in Chromecast, YouTube app, and access to Google Play Store. The Oxygen Play brings support to a range of third-party of OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, JioCinema, and Zee5 among others.

A closer look at OnePlus TV’s smart remote ( HT Photo )

OnePlus TV’s smart remote has Bluetooth support and comes with physical volume sliders on the right edge. The remote has physical trackpad for navigation along with dedicated buttons for Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.

The biggest feature of OnePlus TV is ‘OnePlus Connect’ which allows users to pair the smart TV with your OnePlus phone. To get started you need to create a OnePlus account. The dedicated app allows users to TypeSync that lets you type on your phone instead of using the smart TV remote to type on the TV. You can also share Wi-Fi password while setting up as well as take screenshots among other features. The OnePlus Connect allows users to pair the smart TV with Alexa-powered smart speakers.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 20:42 IST