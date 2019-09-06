OnePlus TV: First look at smart remote reveals key features

tech

OnePlus just unveiled the OnePlus TV remote for its upcoming smart TV. OnePlus is expected to launch its first OnePlus TV later this month in India.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared a photo on Twitter revealing the design of the OnePlus TV remote which comes wrapped in a metal body with black coloured buttons. Apart from the usual, the remote control features a Google Assistant button and one with the OnePlus logo.

There’s a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the OnePlus TV remote. OnePlus has previously confirmed the remote control would have Bluetooth functionality. There’s also what appears to look like a volume rocker on the right side of the remote.

OnePlus has been teasing its smart TV revealing some key features of the device. The company recently announced OnePlus TV will come with a total of eight speakers with 50W output. OnePlus TV will also be equipped with Dolby Atmos for a “cinematic sound space”.

On the software front, OnePlus TV will run a customized version of Android TV similar to Xiaomi’s PatchWall OS. OnePlus TV will come with support for Google apps and built-in Chromecast as well. In addition to this, OnePlus TV will offer popular OTT platforms. OnePlus has already confirmed it will Eros Now content for OnePlus TV.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus TV will feature a 55-inch QLED display. There’s no word on whether there will be another variant of the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus TV will be available exclusively on Amazon India. Interested users can subscribe to OnePlus TV updates through the ‘Notify Me’ button on Amazon India.

OnePlus TV is expected to launch in India on September 26 along with the OnePlus 7T series. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones are said to come with upgrades like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and 2K Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

