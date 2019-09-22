OnePlus TV is coming soon: 5 important things to know about the new smart TV

tech

Sep 22, 2019

Smart TVs are the flavor of the season. Motorola forayed into smart TV segment this month while Xiaomi upgraded its smart TV lineup with Mi TV 4X. The biggest launch of the month, however, is going to OnePlus TV. OnePlus’ first smart TV is expected to come with some unique features for Indian users. Let’s break down five important things we know about the smart TV so far.

Display

OnePlus’ first smart TV will come with a 55-inch QLED panel and 4K resolution. OnePlus TV supports Dolby Vision which is said to bring richer colours, contrast and brightness levels. OnePlus has also confirmed using Gamma Color Magic processor to offer richer colour gamut on the smart TV. As far QLED panel goes, the technology is said to have its own set of advantages over the premium OLED ones. For instance, separate backlighting allows QLEDs to offer richer brightness and colours.

Smart remote

Unlike other smart TV remotes, OnePlus’ has minimum buttons and has a trackpad-like navigation panel. Based on the official images shared by the company, OnePlus TV has an ultra slim body, similar to Apple TV remotes. The OnePlus TV smart remote also has a physical volume rocker on the side – similar to smartphones. There’s also a USB port at the bottom. Another highlight of the remote is dedicated buttons for OnePlus’ custom TV OS and Google Assistant.

Powerful sound

OnePlus TV will come with built-in eight speakers. The total sound output is said to be 50 Watts – much higher than what modern premium and mid-range smart TVs offer nowadays. OnePlus’ sound setup has a soundbar-like design with two front-facing speakers coupled with two pairs of three small speakers on the sides. OnePlus TV also supports Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus is also adding some smart features for sound optimisation. For instance, it can automatically reduce the TV volume when you’re receiving a call on your phone. This of course will require you to pair your phone with the smart TV.

No detail is too small, from top to bottom. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/46xB5zg2Rh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 20, 2019

Content

Free content access is going to be the biggest perks of buying the OnePlus TV. While OnePlus hasn’t revealed the full list of content partners, Eros Now and Zee5 Premium have been confirmed for the TV. Eros Now has promised to extend its full catalogue to OnePlus TV users along with optimisation for Dolby. ZEE5 will also offer its full content across 12 languages. OnePlus is likely to announce more content partners as the official launch date nears.

Design

Details about the design of OnePlus TV are scant right now but CEO Pete Lau has revealed a chrome-finish stand with single handle bar to hold the TV. As seen in one of the older images shared by Lau, OnePlus TV back panel has Kevlar-like textured back panel with the single handle bar.

Sep 22, 2019