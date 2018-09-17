OnePlus TV is coming soon, CEO Pete Lau to head new division

OnePlus will soon start making smart TVs. The company on Monday announced that it had taken first steps to launch its first smart TV, called OnePlus TV. The new smart TV division will be led by CEO and founder Pete Lau.

“It is a natural extension for OnePlus to address gaps in the television industry, which it tackled in the smartphone market - balancing high-quality hardware with the latest in technology, developing a seamless user experience, and crafting hardware that is minimalistic and timeliness in design,” said the company in a release.

“For most of us, there are four major environments we experience each day: the home, the workplace, the commute, and being on-the-move. The home - perhaps the most important environment experience - is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve. With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless – and we are looking forward to the future,” said Pete Lau.

OnePlus hinted that will be implementing its smartphone formula for its smart TVs. Currently, the company is taking feedback from its users on what to include in its new portfolio.

Currently, there’s no word on whether OnePlus will roll out its smart TV portfolio in India or not. Considering India being one of its top markets, the company is most likely to launch its affordable smart TV in the country.

India’s smart TV is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.2 percent during 2018-24. According to a Research and Markets report, big investments from over the top (OTT) players like Netflix, Amazon and Hydrate have played a big role in growth of smart TVs in India. It also points out that penetration of smart TV vendors has increased in the country.

It is worth noting that the likes of Xiaomi, Thomson and Kodak are selling low-cost smart TVs in India. While Kodak is a known TV company, Xiaomi and Micromax have extended their portfolios from phones to TVs, a segment OnePlus would like to tap.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 11:01 IST