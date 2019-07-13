OnePlus TV launch: Bluetooth remote control spotted online

tech

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:18 IST

OnePlus TV is perhaps the most anticipated device from the company now. OnePlus confirmed it would launch a new TV last year. ‘OnePlus TV’ could be launching soon as a OnePlus remote control has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG website.

The Bluetooth certification for OnePlus remote control hints at the launch of the OnePlus TV. The company has however not announced the launch date for OnePlus TV as yet. Leakster Ishan Agarwal had also tweeted last month saying that the launch of OnePlus is “not far away”. So far, OnePlus has shared some details on what to expect from its upcoming product.

OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau said the OnePlus smart TV will feature Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G connectivity as well. With the remote control functioning on Bluetooth connectivity, and AI features OnePlus TV has some high expectations riding on it. Lau also said that OnePlus TV will have a premium design but it will still be affordable for consumers.

“Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve. With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless – and we are looking forward to the future,” Pete Lau said.

Specifications of the OnePlus TV are still unknown but rumours suggest it will feature a 4K HDR display. The launch of OnePlus TV will itself be a big event for the company since it’s a first in the segment. It will be interesting to see where OnePlus places itself in the TV segment.

