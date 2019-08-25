OnePlus TV is coming soon, but don’t forget the OnePlus 7T upgrade

tech

OnePlus wants you to talk more about its upcoming TV than the ‘T’ upgrade which is also expected to launch very soon. Dubbed as OnePlus 7T, the new OnePlus phone has already made some unofficial appearances on the web. Unlike previous ‘T’ upgrades, OnePlus 7T is set to bring some interesting design changes, especially the way camera module looks.

Ahead of the official release, Pricebaba and OnLeaks have published 3D renders of the upcoming OnePlus 7T. The renders reveal a circular camera module on the back. The module houses vertically aligned three camera sensors with LED flash below. The module is centrally placed on the back panel. The front, however, seems unchanged with a familiar dewdrop notch of OnePlus 7.

Note that OnePlus 7 Pro doesn’t have a notch and has a pop-up selfie camera to provide an edge-to-edge display. According to the renders, OnePlus 7T will come with about 6.4-inch display on the front. The bottom edge also remains unchanged with USB Type-C port and speaker grilles.

It is worth noting that these unofficial renders are of OnePlus 7T, the base model of the new series. There’s no word on how OnePlus 7T Pro may look like or OnePlus has plans to upgrade the premium phone. Though there are rumours of a new OnePlus 7T Pro Maclaren edition.

OnePlus 7T’s known specifications so far are full HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 855+ processor, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage.

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T are expected to debut alongside OnePlus TV which is scheduled to launch in India next month. According to reports, the two phones will be unveiled on September 26.

Ahead of the official release, OnePlus has confirmed OnePlus TV will launch in India with a 55-inch QLED panel and come with Dolby Vision support. OnePlus TV will run on a custom Android OS and offer access to some of the popular OTT platforms. As far as price goes, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau cautioned OnePlus TV will not be “half the price” of premium TVs offered by the likes of Samsung and Sony.

