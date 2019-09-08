OnePlus TV, OnePlus 7T to launch in India this month: Expected specifications, features, and more

tech

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:11 IST

OnePlus is set to launch its first smart TV later this month. India will be the first market to get the OnePlus TV. The smart TV will be accompanied by new flagship smartphones, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has already revealed some important features of its upcoming smart TV and smartphones.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV will come with a 55-inch 4K QLED display with Gamma Color Magic processor. The smart TV will sport as many as eight speakers and will deliver a sound output of 55W with Dolby Atmos support. Just this week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the first look at the smart TV remote.

Reminiscent to Apple TV remote, OnePlus TV’s remote will sport a metal unibody with black coloured buttons and a trackpad. The smart TV remote will come bundled with Google Assistant launcher for voice navigation. Interestingly enough, OnePlus TV smart remote has a USB Type-C port and volume rocker-like buttons on the side. The device is confirmed to come with Bluetooth connectivity.

OnePlus TV will bet big on OTT content as well. Eros Now has been confirmed to be the partner for OnePlus TV. The OTT company said it will extend its content catalogue to the 4K resolution quantum dot QLED display and Dolby support.

Take a closer look. The power is in your hand! #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/TL5ymlOWIz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 6, 2019

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus on Saturday announced a big update for the cheaper OnePlus 7T model. The smartphone will sport a 90Hz display, same as the one on OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus has said that OnePlus 7T will be priced lower than the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to reports so far, OnePlus 7T phones will be upgraded to Snapdragon 855+ processor. The smartphone could offer a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display, up to 256GB built-in storage, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 3,800mAh battery. There will also be minor improvements in the camera department with 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 14:10 IST