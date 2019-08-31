OnePlus TV: OnePlus confirms a key feature of its upcoming smart TV

tech

OnePlus on Saturday confirmed an important feature of OnePlus TV, the company’s first smart TV scheduled to launch in India next month. OnePlus said its smart TV will run on Android with full access to Google’s key applications such as Google Assistant, Google Play store, and built-in Chromecast. OnePlus also promised to provide smart TV users Android TV updates for at least three years.

OnePlus said it will extend its smartphone UI work with Google to its smart TV segment, hinting at a customised version of Android on the TV. With Google Assistant, OnePlus TV will offer weather updates, manage tasks like seeing your calendar, and control smart home devices - all with voice commands.

“Building a network of premium Android devices is OnePlus’ vision, the collaboration with Google will address the gap between unparalleled connectivity and seamless integration between all OnePlus offerings,” the company said in a release.

The latest update comes shortly after OnePlus revealed its first smart TV will come with a 55-inch QLED screen and Dolby Vision support. The company hasn’t yet disclosed the pricing but has confirmed it will not be as aggressive as its smartphone series. OnePlus has also hinted at entering into partnerships with local OTT platforms.

OnePlus TV is set to debut alongside OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. The next smartphone series will offer the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. The top-end model will feature a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The company is also likely to introduce a special McLaren edition of OnePlus 7T Pro, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

