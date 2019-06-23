OnePlus TV set to launch soon: Here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus in September last year announced plans to enter the smart TV segment. Dubbed as ‘OnePlus TV’, the upcoming device was promised to deliver “premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience.” Now, reliable leakster Ishan Agarwal, who was very accurate with his OnePlus 7 leaks, has said that the OnePlus TV is “not far away.”

“Have some good news for you all: The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned. I have very high expectations from it, what about you?” he said in a tweet earlier this week.

He also pointed that OnePlus TV may not come with OLED panels, considered to be more premium and better than current LED panels.

“But since I don’t think it will be OLED, I would personally not buy it. I just love how good my LG C8 OLED is and the next TV coming to my home has to be OLED. I still think that in case you are looking for Premium TVs- Sony and LG are the best ones,” he added.

OnePlus TV: What OnePlus has already confirmed

Last year CEO and founder Pete Lau said that the company’s new smart TV will leverage Artificial Intelligence and next-generation 5G connectivity. Since the announcement, OnePlus has indeed forayed into 5G with OnePlus 7 Pro. It also hinted that OnePlus’ smart TV will offer premium design but will remain affordable.

“It is a natural extension for OnePlus to address gaps in the television industry, which it tackled in the smartphone market - balancing high-quality hardware with the latest in technology, developing a seamless user experience, and crafting hardware that is minimalistic and timeliness in design,” OnePlus had said.

“For most of us, there are four major environments we experience each day: the home, the workplace, the commute, and being on-the-move. The home - perhaps the most important environment experience - is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve. With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless – and we are looking forward to the future,” Pete Lau added.

