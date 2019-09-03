OnePlus TV: The new smart TV bets big on audio with 50W output

tech

OnePlus TV is set to launch in India later this month. The first smart TV from OnePlus aims to deliver premium and smart experience but at a lesser price than the competition. Already, OnePlus has revealed some key features and specifications of its OnePlus TV. One of the biggest features of OnePlus TV is going to be the audio.

OnePlus TV will come with as many as eight speakers with 50Watts output. The audio will be powered by Dolby Atmos for a “cinematic sound space”, according to the Amazon listing of the device.

OnePlus TV’s 50W output is significantly higher than what the competition offers. For instance, Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55 4K TV has 20W stereo speaker. The smart TV is available online for Rs 39,999. Samsung’s 55-inch NU6100 UHD TV offers Dolby Digital Plus 20W sound output. The Samsung TV is available online for Rs 57,990.

Audio has remained one of the biggest pain points for the new smart TVs. With overall hardware increasingly becoming compact, smart TV companies tend to compromise on the audio front. Most of the users now rely on additional speakers, such as soundbars, for better and more immersive experience.

Last week, our first #OnePlusTV came off the production line - a truly monumental moment. Within this box you'll find over 2 years of dreams, milestones and of course an amazing TV. Proud to seal the very first box, and can't wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/hFuChx6bJW — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 27, 2019

Apart from powerful audio, OnePlus has confirmed the smart TV will run on a customised version of Android TV. The smart TV will offer full access to Google’s key apps and has built-in Chromecast. OnePlus TV will feature a 55-inch QLED screen and Dolby Vision support. The smart TV will also offer access to key OTT apps.

OnePlus TV will launch alongside OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. The latest smartphone series is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. According to reports, OnePlus 7 will offer a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

