OnePlus TV to Apple iPhone XR: Amazon Great Indian Festival’s last day deals, offers

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival concludes today. During the six-day sale, Amazon showered big discounts and offers on a wide number of products. The e-commerce platform also hosted new smartphone and TV launches. Amazon India has partnered with SBI to offer up to 10% cashback along with usual exchange and Amazon Pay cashback offers. As the sale ends today, let’s take a look at the top deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus 7

As OnePlus 7T launched in India, OnePlus slashed the price of its predecessor, OnePlus 7. The smartphone is now available for Rs 29,999. The phone was earlier available for Rs 32,999. If you’re planning to buy the upgraded OnePlus 7T, you can get free screen replacement, SBI bank offer, and exchange offer along with the new phone.

OnePlus TV

The first-ever smart TV from OnePlus is available on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 69,900. The OnePlus TV comes with a 55-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution. The smart TV is available on Amazon with free two years of brand warranty. SBI is offering instant 10% discount up to Rs 2,000. You can also get Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 5,000. The biggest perk of buying OnePlus TV is the free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker.

Apple iPhone

Apple’s iPhone XR is available on Amazon India for Rs 44,999. The smartphone had launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs 76,900. The latest iPhone 11 is also available with big discount on Amazon India. You can get up to Rs 6,000 cashback on buying the iPhone 11 with HDFC Credit and Debit cards. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is also available with Rs 7,000 cashback deal.

Xiaomi

You can buy Xiaomi’s Mi A3 for a discounted price of Rs 12,999. The phone originally costs Rs 14,999. Xiaomi’s Redmi Y3 3GB model is available for Rs 7,999. You can also check out Xiaomi’s entry-level Redmi 7A phone which is available for a starting price of Rs 5,499.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:13 IST