OnePlus TV to automatically lower volume for incoming calls: Here’s how it works

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:15 IST

As OnePlus TV is inching closer to its launch, we get to know some more features of the upcoming product. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau just teased a feature on OnePlus TV which automatically reduces the volume when there’s an incoming call.

Lau demonstrated how the OnePlus TV automatically identifies when there’s an incoming call on your phone and lowers the volume. This would require the OnePlus TV to be connected to a OnePlus phone. There’s no confirmation on whether this feature would be exclusive to OnePlus phone or other brands as well. Nevertheless, it’s a useful feature and something ‘smart’ than the usual offerings.

Lau, in teasing the volume control feature also unveiled the full design and look of the OnePlus TV. As we can see from the GIF, OnePlus TV sports ultra thin bezels which almost give off a bezel less look. The OnePlus TV stand which was teased recently is also visible here. This latest teaser comes after Lau showed how users can seamlessly switch between apps on OnePlus TV.

Automatically adjust the volume even before you've picked up your call. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/YWl8HlZjyz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 20, 2019

OnePlus TV will feature a shortcut tab with the user’s favourite apps. Here, one can move to a different app by just selecting it from the menu. Through this feature, users will not have to go back to the home screen to switch apps. In terms of hardware, OnePlus TV will house eight 50W speakers up front along with Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus TV will also feature a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. There will be only one variant of OnePlus TV unlike past reports which suggested a smaller model. There’s also the OnePlus TV remote with a dedicated Google Assistant button, volume rocker on the side and a USB Type-C port. OnePlus TV is scheduled to launch on September 26 along with the OnePlus 7T.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 16:07 IST