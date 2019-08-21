OnePlus TV to launch in India next month, promised to offer ‘remarkable design’, ‘smart interconnectivity’

tech

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:16 IST

India will be the first country to get OnePlus TV when it officially launches next month. The smart TV will be available online via Amazon.in. Interested customers can register for “notify me” on the e-commerce platform.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a new post revealed that the company was working with local content providers in India to push its new OnePlus TV. OnePlus also plans to launch the device in North America, Europe and China regions as it forms partnerships with local and regional content providers.

Lau said that users can expect quality image and sound experience along with “remarkable design” and “smart inter-connectivity” from OnePlus TV. He also hinted at using “high-quality display” in the upcoming device.

“This shift may greatly impact the way we think about the future of our smart homes. I’m a firm believer that TV will not only become the center of our smart home, but also the center of our daily smart social hub,” he said in the post.

“With the implementation and increasing maturity of other advanced technology such as 5G, AI, VR and AR, I’m excited about what our lives will look like in the future. The OnePlus TV is an important step towards OnePlus being involved in the world of IoT and interconnectivity. It’s also proof of our commitment in continuing our exploration of how we can improve the world around us by designing a connected human experience,” he added.

The latest announcement comes shortly after the company confirmed “OnePlus TV” name for its new smart TV portfolio. OnePlus hasn’t yet disclosed full features of its smart TV but has hinted at using cutting edge technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

OnePlus TV also made an appearance on Bluetooth SIG website. According to reports, OnePlus TV will debut in India with a 43-inch panel and Android TV. OnePlus TV will reportedly be available in both LCD and OLED models across price points and different screen sizes.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 11:12 IST