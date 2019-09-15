OnePlus TV to launch in India this month: Top confirmed features of the smart TV

tech

OnePlus is set to launch its first smart TV in this month. OnePlus TV will first arrive in India followed by a global roll-out. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has already a few important details about its new product in India. For instance, OnePlus TV will run on a customised Android TV version but will full access to Google Play store applications such as Chromecast and Google Assistant. Let’s take a closer look at the top confirmed features of the smart TV.

Sound experience

One of the biggest features of OnePlus TV is going to be the sound experience. The smart TV will come with as many as eight speakers with 50Watts of sound output. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus gave a sneak peek at the sound setup on the smart TV. The image shared by the company reveals a soundbar-like setup with two front-facing bigger speakers along with two pairs of three smaller speakers on the right and left corners of the device. OnePlus TV will have Dolby Atmos support as well.

Visual

OnePlus TV will come with a QLED 55-inch panel with 4K resolution. The smart TV display also supports Dolby Vision which is said to deliver better colours, contrast and brightness to the content. QLED, which stands for Quantum Light Emitting Diode, essentially functions same as LED but uses quantum dots the way LCD panels. While being cheaper than OLEDs, QLEDs have their own advantages. For instance, separate backlighting helps QLEDs to deliver better brightness settings and even on par colours. Samsung, TCL and Hisense are some of the top names that sell QLED TVs.

OnePlus TV will also feature Gamma Color Magic processor to offer higher colour gamut on the smart TV.

Smart remote

OnePlus TV remote looks identical to Apple TV remote. While OnePlus hasn’t revealed full functionality of the remote, but the official image reveals a trackpad on the top, home button with OnePlus logo, dedicated Google Assistant launcher, navigation buttons and settings button. There’s also volume slider on the right edge. The smart TV remote also has a USB Type C port at the bottom.

Content

OnePlus is also betting big on the content partnerships for its new smart TV. Ahead of the launch, Eros Now announced availability of its content for new smart TV users. The company also said it will extend its full catalogue to the 4K resolution quantum dot QLED display panels. The content will also be optimised to support Dolby Technology.

Bonus

Lenovo-owned Motorola is also foraying into the smart TV segment in India. The company has partnered with Flipkart to launch a new Android TV next week. The Motorola TV will be equipped with a 30W front firing speaker and display optimised for gaming and other high resolution content.

