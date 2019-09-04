OnePlus TV: Eros Now content with Dolby support, Gamma Color Magic processor

tech

OnePlus is set to foray into the Indian smart TV segment with OnePlus TV. Scheduled to launch later this month, OnePlus on Wednesday gave two important updates on its new smart TV. OnePlus TV will come with Gamma Color Magic processor to offer higher colour gamut on the smart TV. The company also announced a content partnership with Eros Now.

Eros Now on Wednesday said it will extend its movies and other programming to OnePlus TV. The OTT company hopes the partnership will help Eros Now extend its content catalogue to the 4K resolution quantum dot QLED display panels. Eros Now also confirmed that its service will support Dolby Technology, a big feature of the upcoming OnePlus TV.

“We are delighted to partner with OnePlus and Dolby to bring quality content and technology within the premises of all our viewers. With Eros Now’s stellar lineup of content powered by Dolby technology, we will continue to deliver compelling content seamlessly to OnePlus TV viewers. This will not only enable consumers to widen their horizons and seek real entertainment but also facilitate us with a deeper penetration into the market,” said Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital in a release.

I am proud to share news about the dedicated picture processor for the #OnePlusTV. We built the Gamma Color Magic processor to bring you best-in-class image quality on our customized #QLED TV panel with widest color gamut. Can't wait for you to experience it! pic.twitter.com/DlQS8Y8jhn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 4, 2019

The latest update on OnePlus TV comes a day after Amazon India revealed the upcoming smart TV will come with as many as eight speakers and up to 50W sound output. The audio will be powered by Dolby Atmos to deliver a “cinematic sound space.” Amazon India also revealed OnePlus TV will come with a 55-inch 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision support.

OnePlus seems to be following Xiaomi’s footsteps with content partnerships. Xiaomi, which sells budget and mid-range smart TVs, offers a custom PatchWall UI with direct access to OTT content right on the home screen. The latest Xiaomi Mi TVs also offer built-in Chromecast and full access to Google Play Store.

OnePlus TV will debut alongside OnePlus 7T smartphone series. The next smartphone series will bring a range of upgrades and new features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

