e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

OnePlus TV: Top deals, offers on the new smart TV

OnePlus TV is available on Amazon India with some offers like 10% instant discount, Amazon Pay cashback and even a free Echo Dot. Here’s everything you need to know.

tech Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
OnePlus TV sale on Amazon India.
OnePlus TV sale on Amazon India.(OnePlus)
         

OnePlus recently launched its first smart TVs in India. OnePlus TV comes in two screen sizes with QLED panels, customized Android OS and a smart remote as well. OnePlus TV which is now available in India comes bundled with some offers on Amazon India as part of the Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus TV can be purchased at an effective starting price of Rs 64,900. OnePlus TV 55 Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the Q1 Pro model retails at Rs 99,900. The offers on OnePlus TV include instant 10% discount up to Rs 2,000 for SBI customers. Amazon India is also offering an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus TV. Customers can also get the Amazon Echo Dot for free along with the purchase of OnePlus TV during this sale.

The premium OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a single stand with a chrome-finish oval base. It also has a soundbar attached to it housing eight speakers. The standard OnePlus TV Q1 doesn’t offer either the stand or soundbar. But both smart TVs offer 55-inch QLED displays with Gamma Color Magic for an enhanced visual experience.

OnePlus TV runs on Oxygen Play which is based on Android TV. It comes with Google Assistant support, Chromecast, YouTube app, and also access to Google Play Store. Oxygen hosts a number of popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, JioCinema, and Zee5.

OnePlus TV also features ‘OnePlus Connect’ which lets users pair their OnePlus phone with the TV. This then allows syncing of features like typing on the phone to search for movies, TV shows or songs. OnePlus TV remote also comes with Bluetooth support, Google Assistant button, and Prime Video button.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 13:32 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech