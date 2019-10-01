OnePlus TV: Top deals, offers on the new smart TV

tech

OnePlus recently launched its first smart TVs in India. OnePlus TV comes in two screen sizes with QLED panels, customized Android OS and a smart remote as well. OnePlus TV which is now available in India comes bundled with some offers on Amazon India as part of the Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus TV can be purchased at an effective starting price of Rs 64,900. OnePlus TV 55 Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the Q1 Pro model retails at Rs 99,900. The offers on OnePlus TV include instant 10% discount up to Rs 2,000 for SBI customers. Amazon India is also offering an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus TV. Customers can also get the Amazon Echo Dot for free along with the purchase of OnePlus TV during this sale.

The premium OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a single stand with a chrome-finish oval base. It also has a soundbar attached to it housing eight speakers. The standard OnePlus TV Q1 doesn’t offer either the stand or soundbar. But both smart TVs offer 55-inch QLED displays with Gamma Color Magic for an enhanced visual experience.

OnePlus TV runs on Oxygen Play which is based on Android TV. It comes with Google Assistant support, Chromecast, YouTube app, and also access to Google Play Store. Oxygen hosts a number of popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, JioCinema, and Zee5.

OnePlus TV also features ‘OnePlus Connect’ which lets users pair their OnePlus phone with the TV. This then allows syncing of features like typing on the phone to search for movies, TV shows or songs. OnePlus TV remote also comes with Bluetooth support, Google Assistant button, and Prime Video button.

