OnePlus TV vs Motorola TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4X: Gear up for these new 4K smart TVs in India

tech

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:42 IST

Xiaomi set the trend for smartphone brands to venture into smart TVs. Now more companies like Motorola and OnePlus have joined the trend. Xiaomi recently launched its biggest smart TV in India, while Motorola launched a series of smart TVs. OnePlus is slated to launch its first smart TV in India tomorrow.

Xiaomi’s smart TVs like its smartphones offer premium features at affordable prices. Motorola’s smart TVs also range between Rs 13,999 and Rs 64,999 catering to each price category in the market. OnePlus TV which will possibly be the most exciting launch so far going by the latest teasers. We take a closer look at the smart TVs from Xiaomi, Motorola and OnePlus.

OnePlus TV

Starting with OnePlus TV, the company has so far revealed some features of its new device. OnePlus TV will feature a 55-inch 4K OLED display and Gamma Color processor. It is equipped to offer 50W of sound output from eight speakers. The smart TV will also have Dolby Atmos support. OnePlus TV will come with a smart remote which features a Google Assistant button, volume rocker and USB Type-C port. OnePlus TV will come with features like automatic voice control for incoming calls and shortcut for apps.

Motorola TV

Motorola TVs are available in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models with Full HD and UHD screen resolutions. These smart TVs run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. In terms of features, Motorola smart TVs are equipped with MEMC technology which enables higher refresh rate for gaming and fast moving video content. The premium models of Motorola smart TVs feature 30W speakers with AmphiSoundX technology and DTS TruSurround Sound.

Motorola TVs will start selling in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from September 29.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X

Xiaomi recently updated its Mi TV lineup with Mi TV 4X 65-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, Mi TV 4X 43-inch and Mi TV 4A 40-inch. The first three models offer 4K HDR display while the Mi TV 4A 40-inch comes with a full HD screen. Xiaomi’s new Mi TV range starts at Rs 24,999 and goes up to Rs 54,999. Of these the 65-inch model is the biggest Mi TV the company has launched in India. It comes with WCG, 20W speakers, and Dolby DTS-HD. It also has features like ‘Vivid Colour Engine’ and houses slim 11mm bezels.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:42 IST