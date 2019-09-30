OnePlus TV vs Samsung The Frame: Which QLED 4K smart TV should you buy

tech

OnePlus TV is now available in India. The first-ever smart TV from OnePlus is available in two variants – 55 Q1 Pro and 55 Q1. The two variants are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively. The smart TV is available via Amazon India. Shortly after the launch of OnePlus TV, Samsung slashed price of its The Frame QLED TV to Rs 84,990. Samsung is bundling Rs 5,000 instant cashback scheme with its smart TV. Here’s a comparison between the two smart TVs.

Design and display

OnePlus TV comes with an impressive 95.7% screen-to-body ratio with bare minimum bezels. The back panel has Carbon Fiber-finish and is held by a single stand with oval shaped base with chrome finish. Another highlight of OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro is the sliding soundbar.

OnePlus TV sports a 55-inch 4K QLED display. The screen is powered by a Gamma Color Magic processor for better visual experience. OnePlus TV is also one of the first TVs to offer a colour gamut of NTSC 120. The Gamma Color Magic chip is powered by MEMC, de-contour, noise cancellation, dynamic contrast, colour accuracy, and Super Resolution.

Samsung’s smart TV lives up to ‘The Frame’ moniker with super flat display. The Frame delivers “colour volume” of 100% which is said to deliver richer and realistic colours. Like OnePlus TV, you can also customise the wallpaper on Samsung smart TV. The Frame offers access to more than 1,000 artworks that can be set as screensaver.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV has a 55-inch 4K resolution with HDR 10+ support, Quantum processor 4K, Quantum HDR 4X, UHD dimming, 200 motion rate, contrast enhancer, 3,000 picture quality index, and auto motion plus.

Sound

OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro packs as many as eight speakers to deliver 50W sound output – among the highest in a smart TV. The sound is supported by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. The sound system also comes with a built-in woofer. The TV has 2.1 channel.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV comes with 40W sound output. The sound system is supported by Dolby Digital Plus, built-in Woofer, and 2.2channel.

Both the smart TVs support Bluetooth Audio.

Connectivity, smart features

Samsung The Frame QLED TV manages to fit in 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, RF in, and one Ethernet port. The smart TV support Bluetooth Low Energy, mobile to TV mirroring, Wi-Fi direct, and a bunch of AI-enabled features. The Samsung TV also has a dedicated gaming mode. The Samsung TV also supports Bixby to understand voice commands. You can also use Google Assistant and other compatible apps on the smart TV. The bundled remote has three hotkeys to quickly access Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

OnePlus TV supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 1 ethernet input, four HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, and Wi-Fi. The smart TV comes with Google Assistant built-in and works with Alexa as well. The smart TV has Chromecast built-in. OnePlus TV runs on Android TV-based Oxygen Play and has access to all major OTT apps. Netflix will soon come to the smart TV. The bundled remote doesn’t have batteries instead it supports USB Type-C Port and has physical volume slider on the edge. You can also control OnePlus TV using a dedicated OnePlus Connected App.

Takeaway,

OnePlus TV and Samsung The Frame QLED TV are equally matched with unique design and are loaded with features. It all depends on user preference on which brand they’re comfortable investing in. At the moment, Samsung’s QLED TV is available at a much lower price.

