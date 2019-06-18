OnePlus vs Xiaomi: Game on for the world’s fastest smartphone

OnePlus has long advertised its phones as the ‘fastest’ and superior than the mid-range phones and even premium phones. Its latest OnePlus 7 Pro is said to be the fastest phone. Now, Xiaomi wants the crown of the world’s fastest phone with its Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain on Monday revealed AnTuTu benchmarking scores of Redmi K20 Pro. The phone scored 388,803 points on AnTuTu, higher than OnePlus 7 Pro’s 364,000 points approximately. Interestingly enough, both phones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Specifications wise, both phones are also equally matched.

Redmi K20 Pro, however, is going to undercut OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of pricing. Right now, OnePlus’ Pro phone is available at a starting price of Rs 48,999. Redmi K20 Pro launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approximately). In India, Redmi K20 Pro is likely to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 20,000.

Redmi K20 Pro full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Redmi K20 Pro offers a triple-camera setup featuring the popular 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor on the back. For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro sports a 20-megapixel pop-up camera.

Xiaomi is bundling Redmi K20 Pro with Game Turbo 2.0 and an eight-layer liquid cooling for better gaming experience. The Xiaomi phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support.

