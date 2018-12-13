Opera browser for Android now features built-in crypto wallet: Here’s how it works

Popular web browser Opera has introduced cryptocurrency wallet on its platform. Available for Android users, the wallet currently supports ethereum only. The wallet will soon add support for other popular cryptocurrencies.

The wallet automatically detects and shows compliant tokens used by decentralised applications, Dapps. Opera said its wallet will also be able to support in-game currencies.

“Opera will also show any crypto collectibles you may have (ERC721), sometimes referred to as NFTs. Click on them to see them in full screen, you can also send them directly from your wallet,” explains the company on its website.

Opera says the wallet is compliant to Web 3.0, considered to be the next evolution of the internet and web application. ALSO READ: HTC Exodus 1 blockchain phone explained: Top features and more

To get started with Opera’s cryptocurrency wallet, you need to download the latest version of the browser from Google Play store. After downloading and installing the app, sign in the browser through your Google, Facebook or Twitter account.

Next tap on the Opera icon at the bottom right corner. Tap on Settings and select Crypto Wallet. You will have to authenticate through device lock-screen or fingerprint sensor.

You can use the wallet to make crypto payments to merchants, friends, and apps (Opera)

The wallet home screen shows you the balance and features dedicated sections for tokens and collectibles.

Opera’s cryptocurrency wallet lets you scan and share your wallet address to receive cryptocurrency through QR codes. You can also copy and share the code with your friends. ALSO READ: Meet Finney, the world’s first blockchain smartphone

Tapping on the secondary settings button gives you the option to backup your wallet, change local currency and use different crypto network. You can use the feature on your desktop by scanning the QR code on your crypto-capable version of Opera – similar to WhatsApp Web.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:52 IST