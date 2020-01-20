e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Opera found offering predatory loans through these four apps in India

Opera found offering predatory loans through these four apps in India

Four Android apps aimed at India, Kenya and Nigeria (CashBean, OKash, OPay and OPesa) appear to be in direct violation of Google Play Store policies.

tech Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Cashbean app banner on a smartphone
Cashbean app banner on a smartphone(Cashbean)
         

Opera -- a freeware web browser for Microsoft Windows -- is allegedly offering predatory loans through Android apps running four Android apps aimed at India, Kenya and Nigeria (CashBean, OKash, OPay and OPesa) that appear to be in direct violation of Google Play Store policies, forbidding predatory loans and deceptive descriptions.

CashBean is an instant personal loan platform for Indian mobile users. The application process takes three steps with minimal documentation and in around 10 minutes, the approved loan amount is transferred to the applicant’s bank account.

According to a report by Hindenburg Research, the company’s losses in browser revenue have apparently led it to create multiple loan apps with short payment windows and interest rates of 365-876 %, which are in violation of new Play Store rules Google enacted last year, Android Police reported on Monday.

It is pertinent to note that Opera is not doing well in the era of Google Chrome dominance.

Opera became a public company in mid-2017, shortly after it was purchased by a China-based investor group.

The listing for ‘OKash’ stated its loans range from 91-365 days (the page now says 61-365 days), but an email response from the company stated it only offered loans from 15-29 days -- significantly lower than the 60-day minimum enforced by Google.

All of Opera’s other apps were also found to be in violation to varying extents, the report added.

Opera was yet to issue a statement on the latest controversy.

