Opera launches gaming browser with CPU, RAM limiter

Opera has launched a new ‘gaming browser’ where people can find their entire gaming fix in one place. Opera GX browser is free to download for Windows.

Opera GX comes with a nifty feature which would help power users. The gaming browser lets users toggle their PC’s RAM and CPU usage. Opera GX comes with a RAM Limiter and CPU Limiter for the browser. This feature is available on the left bar with shortcuts. Just below this is the shortcut for Twitch.

Twitch users can check out which channels are live and also receive notifications once a new stream starts. More shortcuts available here include browser history, extensions and settings. Opera GX supports in-house extensions and Chrome extensions as well. Like the parent browser, Opera GX also comes with shortcuts for Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram on the side bar.

On the home page of Opera GX, users will be greeted with a section called ‘GX Corner’ where the upcoming and popular games are featured. Tapping on these games will take direct the user to its official website. Right now, the GX Corner features games like Wolfenstein, Forza Horizon 4, Blood and Truth, Tomb Raider and more.

There’s also a daily news section where the browser shows news stories from popular gaming portals like IGN and Gaming Central. Opera GX also shows entertainment and technology news. Opera GX can also be customized with sound effects, colours and themes. Users can also add wallpapers or set their desktop wallpaper as the browser’s background.

