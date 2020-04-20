Oppo A12 budget smartphone launched: Check price, full specifications

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:14 IST

Oppo on Monday announced the launch of a new smartphone under its A-series. Called Oppo A12, the new phone has been launched for the Indonesian market. The phone is priced at 24,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah, which translates to roughly Rs 12,000. There’s no word on the availability of the phone in other markets.

Oppo A12 comes with a plastic panel on the back. On the front it has a dewdrop notch that houses selfie camera. The phone measures 155.9mm x 75.5mm x 8.3mm. The phone weighs around 165 grams. Oppo A12 is available in Black and Blue colour options.

Oppo A12 runs on ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The phone runs on MT6765V/B processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. There’s also a 3GB, 32GB model. Both models support expandable storage up to 256GB storage.

Oppo A12 has a 6.22-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone comes with two rear cameras including 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The cameras are accompanied by LED Flash. On the front, it comes with a 5-megapixel camera. The rear cameras support up to 1080p video recording at 30fps and 720p recording at 30fps.

Oppo A12 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and GPS support. It doesn’t have NFC support.