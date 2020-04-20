e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Oppo A12 budget smartphone launched: Check price, full specifications

Oppo A12 budget smartphone launched: Check price, full specifications

Oppo A12 comes with two rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo A12 launched
Oppo A12 launched(Oppo)
         

Oppo on Monday announced the launch of a new smartphone under its A-series. Called Oppo A12, the new phone has been launched for the Indonesian market. The phone is priced at 24,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah, which translates to roughly Rs 12,000. There’s no word on the availability of the phone in other markets.

Oppo A12 comes with a plastic panel on the back. On the front it has a dewdrop notch that houses selfie camera. The phone measures 155.9mm x 75.5mm x 8.3mm. The phone weighs around 165 grams. Oppo A12 is available in Black and Blue colour options.

Oppo A12 runs on ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The phone runs on MT6765V/B processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. There’s also a 3GB, 32GB model. Both models support expandable storage up to 256GB storage.

Oppo A12 has a 6.22-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone comes with two rear cameras including 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The cameras are accompanied by LED Flash. On the front, it comes with a 5-megapixel camera. The rear cameras support up to 1080p video recording at 30fps and 720p recording at 30fps.

Oppo A12 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and GPS support. It doesn’t have NFC support.

tags
top news
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech