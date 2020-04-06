e-paper
Oppo A12e briefly appears on official website: Here are the key specs

The official listing revealed that the Oppo A12e will be the budget or ‘Lite’ variant of the Oppo A12 and that it will share most of its specifications with the Oppo A3s smartphone that was launched in India back in 2018.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
. It is expected to be backed by a 4,230mAh battery and come with a standard microUSB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.(Bloomberg)
         

The Oppo A12 has been in the news for quite some time now. Earlier this week, reports revealing the full specifications of the device. Now a new report gives us details about the Oppo A12e.

The new report comes as a courtesy of Oppo’s Vietnam website (via The Mobile Indian) that listed the Oppo A12e briefly before taking it down. The official listing revealed that the Oppo A12e will be the budget or ‘Lite’ variant of the Oppo A12 and that it will share most of its specifications with the Oppo A3s smartphone that was launched in India back in 2018.

The budget smartphone is likely to come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and measure 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm. It is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor that is accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is expected to run on Android 8 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1.

As far as the camera is concerned, the device is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it is likely to come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to be backed by a 4,230mAh battery and come with a standard microUSB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

