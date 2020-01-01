Oppo A31 images and key specs leaked through FCC certification

tech

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 19:30 IST

According to information leaked from an FCC certification, Oppo is reportedly working on a budget-friendly smartphone called the Oppo A31 which has the model number CPH2015.

In December last year, the CPH2015 smartphone was spotted on the Singapore IMDA database and on an Indonesian certification platform. The IMDA database revealed that the CPH2015 smartphone would arrive in Singapore as the Oppo A31.

By the end of that month, the CPH2015 had bagged a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification in the US. And this certification listing has given us an insight into the key specs of the upcoming phone along with images of a pre-production unit.

The images of the pre-production unit of the Oppo A31 revealed that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display. The volume buttons are on the left and the power button is on the right. The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB 2.0 port and an external speaker.

Some schematics found in the FCC documents also reveal that the Oppo A31 will come with a vertically arranged triple camera system on its back along with a fingerprint sensor.

Going by information from the FCC listing, the Oppo A31 should have a 6.5-inch display, a 4,100mAh battery that can be powered up by a 5V/2A charger. The smartphone will come loaded with the ColourOS 6.1.2 UI though we do not know if it will ship with Android 10 or Android 9 Pie OS yet.

There is no information about the launch date of the phone yet, but there are chances that Oppo might launch the Oppo A31 as the first phone this year.