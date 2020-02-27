Oppo A31 page goes live in India, hints towards imminent launch

tech

Oppo recently launched its mid-budget smartphone, the Oppo A31, in Indonesia. And now, the company is all set to launch the smartphone in India. The Oppo A31 page has gone live in India, which indicates that Oppo would launch its A-series smartphone in the country very soon.

Interestingly, the Oppo A31 page reveals everything that there is to know about the company’s upcoming smartphone. For starters, the site reveals that the Oppo A31 will come with a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone will measure 163.9mmx75.5mmx8.3mm and weigh just 180 grams.

It will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is placed adjacent to the phone’s quad rear camera setup. The phone’s rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera that is housed inside the phone’s dew-drop notch.

The Oppo A31 will be backed by a 4,240mAH battery. ( Oppo )

In terms of the hardware, the Oppo A31 has an octa-core Helio P35 under the hood that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a 256GB microSD card. The phone runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1.2 and it will be backed by a 4,240mAH battery. It will be available in India in Mystery Black and Fantasy White colour variants.

The page, however, does not state the price of Oppo’s upcoming smartphone. It also doesn’t state the timeline as to when the phone will be available for purchase in the country.

Separately, a report last week stated the offers the Oppo A31 will be launching with. Oppo is tipped to offer a 5% cashback on the purchase of its upcoming smartphone on the purchases made via ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, Jio users will get data benefits of up to Rs 7,050 on the purchase of the smartphone.