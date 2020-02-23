Oppo A31 to launch in India next week

tech

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:42 IST

Oppo, earlier this month launched the mid-ranger A31 in Indonesia. And now, the phone is ready to go on sale in India.

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, Oppo A31 will go on sale in India next week. The phone will be available in India in Fantasy White and Mystery Black and Oppo will offer a bunch of interesting deals on the purchase of the device. The poster shared by the publication states that the company will offer a 5% cashback on the purchase of Oppo A31 using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank credit and debit cards.

Additionally, users will also be able to purchase the device using EMIs via Bajaj Finserv cards and Home Credit. Apart from that, Jio users will get data benefits of up to Rs 7,050 on the purchase of the Oppo A31 smartphone.

Oppo A31 specs

As far as specifications are concerned, Oppo A31 comes with a 6.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It comes with a water drop notch that houses the phone’s 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is coupled with paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based ColorOS 6.1.

It consists of a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A31 is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and it is expected to cost around Rs 13,500 in India.