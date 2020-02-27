Oppo A31 with triple rear cameras, 4,230mAh battery launched in India

tech

Oppo on Thursday launched a new smartphone in India. Oppo A31 comes with a notched display and triple rear cameras.

Oppo A31 starts at Rs 11,490 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This variant will go on sale starting February 29. Oppo A31 also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which carries a price tag of Rs 13,990. This one will be available a little later from the second week of March.

Oppo has some launch offers on its new phone like 5% cashback on ICICI Bank and Yes Bank customers and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 7,050. It will be available in online and offline platforms. The smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Mystery Black’ and ‘Fantasy White’.

In terms of specification, Oppo A31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is further layered with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s P35 octa-core processor. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

For photography, Oppo A31 sports a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Some of the camera features on the Oppo A31 include portrait bokeh effect, AI beautification and ‘Dazzle Colour Mode’.

On the software front, Oppo A31 runs ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery.