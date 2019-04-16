Today in New Delhi, India
Oppo A5s smartphone to launch in India next week

Oppo A5s will be the company’s new budget smartphone and priced around the Rs 10,000 price bracket.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2019 17:20 IST
Oppo will launch a new budget phone in India next week.(Oppo)

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is launching a new smartphone in India in the highly competitive Rs 10,000-price segment.

The upcoming smartphone, called A5s, will arrive next week in the country, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The phone sports a waterdrop screen and houses a 4230mAh battery.

The company in March launched two smartphones, F11 and F11 Pro, starting at Rs 19,990. The F11 with a 6.5 inch waterdrop screen is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Priced at Rs 24,990, the F11 Pro sports 48 megapixel+5-megapixel dual rear sensors for low-light photography and has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera mechanism.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 17:20 IST

