Oppo A5s smartphone to launch in India next week

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is launching a new smartphone in India in the highly competitive Rs 10,000-price segment.

The upcoming smartphone, called A5s, will arrive next week in the country, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The phone sports a waterdrop screen and houses a 4230mAh battery.

The company in March launched two smartphones, F11 and F11 Pro, starting at Rs 19,990. The F11 with a 6.5 inch waterdrop screen is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Priced at Rs 24,990, the F11 Pro sports 48 megapixel+5-megapixel dual rear sensors for low-light photography and has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera mechanism.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 17:20 IST