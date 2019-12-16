Oppo A8 may follow Oppo Reno 3 series: Leaked specs reveal a budget smartphone

tech

Reno 3 isn’t the only new smartphone Oppo is planning to launch soon. The company is reportedly working on a budget Oppo A8 smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo A8 has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website. The listing reveals key features and specifications of the phone.

Sporting model number PDBM00, Oppo A8 has a 6.5-inch HD TFT display. It runs on Android Pie and is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The TENAA listing also reveals camera specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Oppo A8 has three rear cameras including 12-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. Oppo A8 will house a 4,230mAh battery.

Separately, a leaked poster on Weibo reveals Oppo’s next top smartphone launches. The poster includes the above mentioned Oppo A8 and a new Oppo A91. The poster features Oppo A11, Reno 2, Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, Enco Free, and Reno 3 5G.

There’s a lot of buzz around Oppo’s December 26 event in China where it will showcase the Oppo Reno 2 successor. According to reports, Oppo Reno 3’s 5G version will come with 5G support and 90Hz display. Earlier leaks have hinted at features such as the ColorOS 7, quad-camera setup on the back including a 60-megapixel sensor, and 32-megapixel selfie camera.