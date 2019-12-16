e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Oppo A8 may follow Oppo Reno 3 series: Leaked specs reveal a budget smartphone

Oppo A8 may follow Oppo Reno 3 series: Leaked specs reveal a budget smartphone

Oppo A8 could be the new budget smartphone from Oppo. Check out leaked specifications of the smartphone.

tech Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo A8 is coming soon(Oppo )
         

Reno 3 isn’t the only new smartphone Oppo is planning to launch soon. The company is reportedly working on a budget Oppo A8 smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo A8 has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website. The listing reveals key features and specifications of the phone.

Sporting model number PDBM00, Oppo A8 has a 6.5-inch HD TFT display. It runs on Android Pie and is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The TENAA listing also reveals camera specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Oppo A8 has three rear cameras including 12-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. Oppo A8 will house a 4,230mAh battery.

Separately, a leaked poster on Weibo reveals Oppo’s next top smartphone launches. The poster includes the above mentioned Oppo A8 and a new Oppo A91. The poster features Oppo A11, Reno 2, Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, Enco Free, and Reno 3 5G.

There’s a lot of buzz around Oppo’s December 26 event in China where it will showcase the Oppo Reno 2 successor. According to reports, Oppo Reno 3’s 5G version will come with 5G support and 90Hz display. Earlier leaks have hinted at features such as the ColorOS 7, quad-camera setup on the back including a 60-megapixel sensor, and 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
