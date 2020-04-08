Oppo A92, A52 key specifications revealed in Google Play Console listing

tech

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:14 IST

Apart from Reno Ace 2, Oppo is working on two more phones – Oppo A92 and A52. Ahead of an official release, the two phones have made an early appearance on the Google Play Console.

According to the listing, Oppo A52 comes with 6GB of RAM and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The listing reveals the phone has a full HD+ display. The phone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A92 is seen on the Play Console listing with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It also has a full HD+ display and runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Beyond the details available on the Play Console listing, not much is known about the two phones. Based on the leaks so far, the two phones appear to be targeted at the budget and mid-range segments.

That said, Oppo is set to launch a new premium phone on April 13. The upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 is rumoured to come with Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 865 processor. The chipset will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The base model is said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and full HD+ resolution. According to reports, Oppo Reno Ace 2 will have a quad-rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors.