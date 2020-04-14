Oppo A92s design leaks in TENAA listing: Here’s what we know so far

tech

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:16 IST

Oppo has just launched Ace 2 premium smartphone. The company is now expected to launch another smartphone ‘A92s’ very soon. The new Oppo phone is likely to be targeted at the mid-range segment. Ahead of the official release, Oppo A92s has made an appearance on China’s TENAA certification website.

The TENAA listing reveals the renders of Oppo A92s. The most interesting thing about the phone is the camera module design. As seen in one of the recent leaks, the square camera module houses a protruding slot for sensors and is placed diagonally. The module also houses LED flash. The phone has as many as four rear cameras. On the front, Oppo A92s is seen with the dual punch-hole cameras.

The new leak is pretty much in line with the recent leaks that had revealed the phone will have 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the back, it’s said to feature 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo A92s is rumoured to come with 5G connectivity. The phone is expected to have 90Hz display. According to reports, Oppo A92s will have a 6.5-inch LCD display with full HD resolution and in-screen fingerprint sensor support.

For performance, Oppo A92s will rely on a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It’s said to have 3,890mAh battery with 30W Vooc fast charge.