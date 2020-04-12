e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Oppo A92s is coming soon with 5G connectivity, dual punch-hole front cameras

Oppo A92s is coming soon with 5G connectivity, dual punch-hole front cameras

Oppo A92s is said to launch this month. Here’s what you need to know about the phone.

tech Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo A92s to launch soon (representative image)
Oppo A92s to launch soon (representative image) (HT Photo)
         

Oppo will be releasing new Ace 2 phone on April 13. But it’s not the only phone the company is planning to launch this month. According to reports, Oppo is working on a new “A92s”. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone is seen in a leaked poster. It has also been spotted on MIIT certification website.

According to the leaked poster, Oppo A92s will have dual punch-hole cameras on the front. It will have 5G connectivity. The poster also hints at 120Hz refresh rate which is currently available on handful of phones. Though the poster could also indicate at 120Hz touch sampling rate.

In the camera department, Oppo A92s is said to come with four rear sensors including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The dual front camera setup will have 16-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

What’s more interesting is the leak about the camera module design. According to a leaked render, the camera module has a square design with two lenses stacked diagonally.

As far as the MIIT listing goes, it reveals Oppo A92s will run on MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processor. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.57-inch LCD display. Other leaked specs of the phone including a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

tags
top news
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
Migrant workers returning home could spread Covid-19 in India: World Bank
Migrant workers returning home could spread Covid-19 in India: World Bank
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Maharashtra coronavirus cases reach 1,895
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Maharashtra coronavirus cases reach 1,895
Coronavirus: US now has most Covid deaths, overtaking Italy
Coronavirus: US now has most Covid deaths, overtaking Italy
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech