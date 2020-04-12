Oppo A92s is coming soon with 5G connectivity, dual punch-hole front cameras

tech

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:07 IST

Oppo will be releasing new Ace 2 phone on April 13. But it’s not the only phone the company is planning to launch this month. According to reports, Oppo is working on a new “A92s”. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone is seen in a leaked poster. It has also been spotted on MIIT certification website.

According to the leaked poster, Oppo A92s will have dual punch-hole cameras on the front. It will have 5G connectivity. The poster also hints at 120Hz refresh rate which is currently available on handful of phones. Though the poster could also indicate at 120Hz touch sampling rate.

In the camera department, Oppo A92s is said to come with four rear sensors including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The dual front camera setup will have 16-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

What’s more interesting is the leak about the camera module design. According to a leaked render, the camera module has a square design with two lenses stacked diagonally.

As far as the MIIT listing goes, it reveals Oppo A92s will run on MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processor. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.57-inch LCD display. Other leaked specs of the phone including a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.