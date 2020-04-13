Oppo A92s spotted on Geekbench, set to feature Dimensity 800 SoC

tech

Oppo A92s has made another unofficial appearance ahead of its official release. Spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, new details about Oppo A92s have emerged.

According to the listing, Opo A92s runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Sporting Oppo PDKM00, the phone has 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is seen running an octa-core processor (ARM MT5873) clocked at 2.0GHz. According to reports, the smartphone will run on Mediatek Dimensity 800 processor.

The smartphone has scored 2504 points on single-core and 8130 on multi-core tests.

Earlier, Oppo A92s was seen in leaked posters. The phone is said to come with dual punch-hole cameras. Oppo A92 is said to have 90Hz display and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone will reportedly have four rear sensors including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera configuration on the front will include 16-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Another leaked listing reveals Oppo A92s will have a 6.57-inch full HD+ display. The phone is said to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.