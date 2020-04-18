Oppo A92s with six cameras, punch-hole display launched

tech

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:07 IST

Oppo has launched a new smartphone that has been rumoured and leaked for quite some time. Oppo A92s is official in China, and it comes with a total of six cameras. There’s no word on the global or India availability for the Oppo A92s as yet.

The smartphone has been listed on JD.com, but it isn’t visible on Oppo’s website as yet. But the listing has its price and key specifications revealed. Oppo A92s is priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 23,700 approx) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which retails at CNY 2,499 (Rs 27,000 approx). The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in China on April 29. It is available in two colour options of black and white.

Oppo A92s features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone’s processor hasn’t been revealed but it comes with support for 5G. It has six cameras in total with four at the back and two up front. The quad camera setup at the back has a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Details of other sensors haven’t been revealed. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel depth sensor up front.

Rest of the specifications are missing from the listing but we can assume these through the phone’s past leaks. Oppo A92s has been rumoured to house a 3,890mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Its quad camera setup could also feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.