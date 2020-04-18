e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Oppo A92s with six cameras, punch-hole display launched

Oppo A92s with six cameras, punch-hole display launched

Oppo’s new smartphone comes with four rear cameras and two cameras up front for selfies.

tech Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo A92s is official in China, and it will go on sale end of April.
Oppo A92s is official in China, and it will go on sale end of April.(JD.com)
         

Oppo has launched a new smartphone that has been rumoured and leaked for quite some time. Oppo A92s is official in China, and it comes with a total of six cameras. There’s no word on the global or India availability for the Oppo A92s as yet.

The smartphone has been listed on JD.com, but it isn’t visible on Oppo’s website as yet. But the listing has its price and key specifications revealed. Oppo A92s is priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 23,700 approx) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which retails at CNY 2,499 (Rs 27,000 approx). The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in China on April 29. It is available in two colour options of black and white.

Oppo A92s features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone’s processor hasn’t been revealed but it comes with support for 5G. It has six cameras in total with four at the back and two up front. The quad camera setup at the back has a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Details of other sensors haven’t been revealed. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel depth sensor up front.

Rest of the specifications are missing from the listing but we can assume these through the phone’s past leaks. Oppo A92s has been rumoured to house a 3,890mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Its quad camera setup could also feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech