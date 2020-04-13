Oppo Ace 2 launched in China: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:07 IST

Oppo Ace 2 is now official. The latest premium phone from Oppo comes without Reno branding and is the successor to the last year’s Oppo Reno Ace. The Ace 2 comes with 5G connectivity and features such as OLED screen and flagship Qualcomm chipset.

Oppo Ace 2 is scheduled to go on sale in China on April 20. The smartphone is priced at 3,999 Yuan (Rs 43,000 approximately) for the base model that features 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The highest-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 4,599 Yuan (Rs 49,700 approximately). The mid-tier model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at 4,399 Yuan (Rs 47,500 approximately).

One of the biggest features of Oppo Ace 2 is the wireless charging. The smartphone comes with a 40W AirVooc wireless charging. The capacity is much higher than Samsung’s 15W, Huawei’s 40W and Apple’s 7.5W, according to TheVerge. For wired charging, the Ace 2 ships with 65W charging, which is again one of the fastest in the market.

Oppo Ace 2 comes with a 90Hz display with HDR 10+ support. The phone has an OLED screen which also supports in-display fingerprint sensors. There’s also a punch-hole camera module on the front.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on ColorOS 7.1 and features 4D game vibrations, and 4D constant cooling system. It has dual band Wi-Fi and 5G support. For audio, it features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Oppo Ace 2 has four rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.