Oppo Ace 2 set to launch today: Here’s what to expect from new premium phone

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 07:20 IST

Oppo is set to launch its new premium phone “Ace 2” today. The smartphone will come with high-end specifications including high refresh rate and faster touch sampling rate. The phone is expected to be launched in China first. Interestingly enough, Oppo isn’t advertising the phone with “Reno” branding.

Oppo Ace 2: Expected design, features

According to recent leaks, Oppo Ace 2 will come with glass back and a circular camera module. The camera array has as many as four sensors. The flash sits outside the camera module. There’s no dedicated slot on the back.

Ace 2: Expected specifications

Oppo has already confirmed the smartphone will come with 90Hz display and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is also confirmed to have 4D vibration.

Oppo Ace 2 is rumoured to come with Qualocmm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone is set to have a 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution. It’s going to come with a 16-megapixel camera. The phone will also have in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Ace 2 is said to house as many as four rear cameras. The configuration is said to be 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor.

Other key features expected from Ace 2 include up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It’s expected to run on a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.