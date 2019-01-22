Oppo at MWC 2019: 10x optical zoom, Oppo F19 to foldable phone, here’s what to expect

Mobile World Congress (MWC), one of the biggest mobile tradeshows of year, is scheduled to start on February 25. Just like every year, we will see the launch of many top new smartphones, wearables and more. Oppo is making sure it grabs all the limelight at the conference with its unique 10X optical zoom camera technology for phones.

While the company has already introduced the phone, it will be up for demo with a real phone, speculated to be Oppo F19 or Oppo F19 Pro. There have already been rumours that Oppo F19-series may be the first from the company to feature 10X optical zoom camera.

Oppo’s 10X optical zoom camera is said to set a new benchmark for phone cameras which are fast evolving as alternative to traditional digital cameras. The 10x lossless zoom helps the phone take on entry-level DSLRs in the market. There are chances this technology could even make it to the OnePlus 7.

Apart from 10x optical zoom, Oppo is expected to unveil its foldable phone at the MWC 2019. Last year, Oppo’s product manager, Chuck Wang, confirmed that the company was developing on a phone that could be folded like a book – similar to Samsung’s foldable phone concept and Royole Corp’s FlexPai. Oppo’s foldable phone may also have airbag-like component on both sides, making it easier to fold and unfold the device multiple times.

