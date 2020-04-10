Oppo confirms Ace 2 will have 90Hz display ahead of official launch on April 13

tech

Oppo is going to launch Ace 2 smartphone on April 13. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo has revealed some key information about the phone – it will have 90Hz display and support 180Hz touch sampling rate.

According to the official poster posted by Oppo, Ace 2 will also have 4D vibration and have internal cooling mechanism. As pointed out by GSMArena, these features are mostly available on the gaming phones such as Black Shark 3 and ROG Phone II. Oppo, however, has refrained from calling the phone for gamers.

Oppo Ace 2 details have leaked multiple times on the web. The phone was recently spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. The listing revealed the phone has Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 processor.

It is said to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The display also houses cutout for a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Oppo’s next flagship phone is said to come with as many as four rear cameras. The configuration will reportedly be a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor.

According to recent leaks, Ace 2 will have 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB RAM and storage options. The phone is said to run on a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the software front, it is said to come with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.