Oppo donates Rs 1 crore to PM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Oppo donates Rs 1 crore to PM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Oppo has also initiated an online repair service that will help with basic troubleshooting and software related issues.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 08:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Oppo has suspended all on-ground operations due to lockdown.
Oppo on Sunday announced that it had donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Distress Fund to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a small step towards ensuring the well-being of those fighting at the frontline and showing our gratitude for the services they are providing to the citizens,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone maker has also initiated an online repair service that will help with basic troubleshooting and software related issues.

“We have initiated an Online Repair Service that will help you with basic troubleshooting and software related issues,”Athe company added.

Meanwhile, the company has suspended all on-ground operations due to lockdown announced by the government and has also postponed the launch of OPPO Emco M31.

