Oppo F11 Pro, F11 with 48-megapixel camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo on Tuesday launched its first 48-megapixel camera phone in India. Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990, and it will be available starting March 15 via Amazon India, Flipkart and Oppo Store. Pre-orders for the smartphone are now live.

Oppo F11 Pro comes in two colour options of ‘Thunder Black’ and ‘Aurora Green’. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage. Oppo also launched another smartphone in the series, the F11. Oppo F11 comes with the same set of specifications and features like its Pro version. The major difference is the storage on the Oppo F11 which is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Oppo F11 is priced at Rs 19,990.

The highlight of Oppo F11 Pro is its 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture. Oppo F11 Pro is joining the growing leage of phones with this camera tech. Phones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Honor View 20, and Vivo V15 Pro. The rear camera module also comes with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also features ‘ultra night mode’ for low-light photography.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also offers 90.9% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. Oppo F11 Pro also comes with ‘Hyper Boost’ which enhances performance on the smartphone. On the software front, Oppo F11 Pro runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

Oppo F11 Pro has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera up front. Unlike Vivo’s selfie camera which pops up from the side, Oppo has placed it at the centre. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

