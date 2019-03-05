Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel rear camera to launch in India today: Specifications, features

After Honor and Xiaomi, Oppo is gearing up to launch a new phone with 48-megapixel camera in India later today. The latest Oppo F11 Pro will also sport a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

Oppo’s new F11 Pro will also come with ultra-fast Vooc 3.0 charging capabilities. The technology is said to allow the phone to reach full charge in less than 30 minutes.

The smartphone is likely to be exclusive Amazon as the e-commerce website has already begun “notify me” registrations.

Apart from dual-rear cameras, Oppo F11 Pro will come with a motorised pop-up selfie camera. The camera module, however, is placed at the centre of the top-edge instead of right corner.

Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of Oppo F11 Pro have already leaked online. The smartphone will come with a large 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The pop-up selfie camera allows the screen to have higher screen-to-body ratio at 90.9%.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro first impressions: 48-megapixel camera is promising

For performance, Oppo F11 Pro will use MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor with up to 6GB of RAM. In the camera department, the smartphone will have a 16-megapixel AI shooter on the front. On the back it will have 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

Other key features of the phone include Bluetooth 4.2, fingerprint sensor on the back, and 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 11:12 IST