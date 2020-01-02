Oppo F15 India launch soon: Three key features of new mid-range phone confirmed

tech

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:59 IST

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India. Called ‘Oppo F15’, the smartphone is going to join Oppo’s design-focused F11 Pro and F9 Pro. Ahead of the official release, Oppo has revealed three key features of the phone.

Oppo says the Oppo F15 will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup will feature a 48-megapixel sensor as the primary camera. The official teaser shows the camera setup, vertically aligned on the top left corner.

Oppo has also confirmed that the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company claims the fingerprint sensor will help users unlock their devices in 0.32s. The sensor is also said to come with “high grade security.”

The third big feature is the fast charging support. Oppo F15 will be powered by a Vooc Flash Charge 3.0, which is also available on the phones like Oppo F11 Pro.

ALSO READ: Oppo is eyeing 100 million ‘make in India’ units, flagship stores in 2020

“Redefining sleekness in smartphones to the next level, OPPO F15 has a minimalist design with just 7.9mm thickness and weighs only 172g. Furthermore, a laser light reflection back cover adds the right glamour quotient to the perfect sleek smartphone,” said Oppo in a press release.

Oppo late last month claimed the upcoming Oppo F15 will sport a “sleek and trendy design” and offer a “host of features.” The official teaser hinted at a slim phone with rounded corners and a minor camera bump at the back.

According to reports, Oppo F15 will look quite similar to the premium Reno series. The phone will reportedly offer an AMOLED display with no notch and a pop-up selfie camera mechanism.