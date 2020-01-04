OPPO F15 launch date revealed, key specs confirmed: Here’s all you need to know

tech

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 19:20 IST

Oppo recently announced that one of its “most hyped” smartphones of the year, the Oppo F15, is going to launch on January 16. The announcement went out as a teaser poster on Amazon India and gave us a look at some of the smartphone’s key specs.

Along with the launch date, Oppo has also revealed a few major specifications that will set the smartphone apart from its predecessors.

Oppo F15 specifications

The Oppo F15, which is supposed to be an upgrade to the Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro, will come with a an AI-powered quad rear camera setup. As seen in the poster, the smartphone will come with 48MP primary camera at the back and promises to deliver “high-quality pictures”.

The smartphone will also support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 for fast charging and the fast-charging technology promises to offer users two-hour talk time with five minutes of charge.

The OPPO F15 will also come with the new in-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor. The company claims the fingerprint sensor will help users unlock their devices in 0.32s. The sensor is also said to come with “high grade security.”

Through the teaser poster, OPPO also confirmed that the new handset will house at least 8GB of RAM.

Apart from these features, Oppo has not revealed any more details about the specifications such as the processor, battery capacity or the price of the phone before the launch.

F15’s predecessors, F11 Pro and F9 Pro grabbed attention for their elegant design, camera capabilities and massive battery backup. The new F15 should ideally push the bar further to establish new benchmark.