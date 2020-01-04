e-paper
OPPO F15 launch date revealed, key specs confirmed: Here's all you need to know

OPPO F15 launch date revealed, key specs confirmed: Here’s all you need to know

The smartphone will come with a quad camera setup on the back and 8GB of RAM

Jan 04, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo recently announced that one of its "most hyped" smartphones of the year, the Oppo F15, is going to launch on January 16
Oppo recently announced that one of its “most hyped” smartphones of the year, the Oppo F15, is going to launch on January 16(Amazon India)
         

Oppo recently announced that one of its “most hyped” smartphones of the year, the Oppo F15, is going to launch on January 16. The announcement went out as a teaser poster on Amazon India and gave us a look at some of the smartphone’s key specs.

Along with the launch date, Oppo has also revealed a few major specifications that will set the smartphone apart from its predecessors.

Oppo F15 specifications

The Oppo F15, which is supposed to be an upgrade to the Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro, will come with a an AI-powered quad rear camera setup. As seen in the poster, the smartphone will come with 48MP primary camera at the back and promises to deliver “high-quality pictures”.

The smartphone will also support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 for fast charging and the fast-charging technology promises to offer users two-hour talk time with five minutes of charge.

The OPPO F15 will also come with the new in-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor. The company claims the fingerprint sensor will help users unlock their devices in 0.32s. The sensor is also said to come with “high grade security.”

Through the teaser poster, OPPO also confirmed that the new handset will house at least 8GB of RAM.

Apart from these features, Oppo has not revealed any more details about the specifications such as the processor, battery capacity or the price of the phone before the launch.

F15’s predecessors, F11 Pro and F9 Pro grabbed attention for their elegant design, camera capabilities and massive battery backup. The new F15 should ideally push the bar further to establish new benchmark.

top news
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘No point blaming previous govts’: Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
US to resume military training for Pak, but keeps security assistance on hold
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Virat Kohli one run away from massive T20I world record
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
