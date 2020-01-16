Oppo F15 launched in India, priced at Rs 19,990: Check specs, features

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:22 IST

Oppo on Thursday launched its much-hyped ‘Oppo F15’ smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 19,990, Oppo F15 will go on sale on January 24 across both online and offline stores. Oppo F15 will be available in Lightning Black and Unicorn White colors.

Oppo is also bundling some offers with F15 on purchasing the phone from an offline store. It is offering 5% cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit EMI transactions along with Consumer Loans. A similar 5% cashback is available on transactions via ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI. Yes Bank users can also get a 5% cashback on credit card EMI.

You can get zero down payment options from Bajaj Finserv. Other offers include Reliance Jio’s 100% additional data scheme and one-time screen replacement.

Oppo F15 specifications, features

Oppo F15 comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MediaTek P70 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a quad-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f1.7), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens (119-degree), a 2-megapixel (f2.4), a 2-megapixel mono lens, and 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo F15 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 20W Voooc 3.0 Flash Charge. Other important features of the phone include in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, and 3-card slot. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 6.1.2.