Oppo F15 to launch in India today: Check out specs, expected price and more

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 09:07 IST

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F15 in India today. The company has been sharing details about its upcoming smartphone via its official social media handles. The phone is also listed on Amazon India and Oppo India’s website.

The listing on Amazon India website has confirmed a couple of key details about the upcoming smartphone. For starters, the Oppo F15 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. It will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in just 0.32 seconds.

In addition to that, the phone has a gigantic 4,000mAh battery and it features support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. Oppo says that the phone will offer a talk time of two hours on just five minutes of charge. On the camera front, the phone will feature a vertically-stacked quad camera setup at the back. It will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera. Oppo hasn’t revealed details about the other cameras yet.

On the design front, the Oppo F15 will come a dew-drop notch in the front and feature an aspect ratio of 20:9. Oppo says that its upcoming smartphone will be 7.9mm thin and weigh just 172 grams.

Oppo hasn’t revealed the price of its upcoming Oppo F15 yet. We expect the phone to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

If you are interested in watching the Oppo F15 launch event, you can head over to Oppo India’s official YouTube channel or its Facebook page where the company will be live streaming the event at 12PM.