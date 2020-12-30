e-paper
Home / Tech / Oppo F15 with ‘sleek and trendy design’ coming to India early next year

Oppo F15 with ‘sleek and trendy design’ coming to India early next year

Oppo said its new Oppo F15 will offer a “sleek and trendy design” and a “host of features.”

tech Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo F15 wil be the new mid-range phone in India soon
Oppo on Monday announced it will launch a new F-series phone in India early next year. The new phone, called Oppo F15, is confirmed to come with a “sleek and trendy design” and a “host of features.”

“Leveraging their strength in consumer-centric innovation and adding to the consumer-favorite F series, OPPO has combined some of its latest breakthrough technologies in a sleek design for their upcoming OPPO F15. The soon to be launched smartphone will give consumers a chance to flaunt their style with its sleek and trendy design,” said the company in a release.

The official teaser image shared by Oppo reveals a slim phone with rounded corners and a long camera bump on the rear. According to a 91Mobiles report, the smartphone will borrow design elements from the premium Oppo Reno series.

Oppo F15 will reportedly feature an AMOLED display with no notch and a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The new phone, targeted at the mid-range segment in India, is said to come with as many as four rear cameras.

Oppo F15 will follow up on the Reno 3 series launch in China. Oppo Reno 3, the new flagship series, comes with a 6.4-inch display with a dewdrop-like notch on the front. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has four rear cameras including a 60-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

There’s also a premium Oppo Reno 3 Pro which has a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. It also has four rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

