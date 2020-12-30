Oppo F15 with ‘sleek and trendy design’ coming to India early next year

tech

Oppo on Monday announced it will launch a new F-series phone in India early next year. The new phone, called Oppo F15, is confirmed to come with a “sleek and trendy design” and a “host of features.”

“Leveraging their strength in consumer-centric innovation and adding to the consumer-favorite F series, OPPO has combined some of its latest breakthrough technologies in a sleek design for their upcoming OPPO F15. The soon to be launched smartphone will give consumers a chance to flaunt their style with its sleek and trendy design,” said the company in a release.

The official teaser image shared by Oppo reveals a slim phone with rounded corners and a long camera bump on the rear. According to a 91Mobiles report, the smartphone will borrow design elements from the premium Oppo Reno series.

Oppo F15 will reportedly feature an AMOLED display with no notch and a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The new phone, targeted at the mid-range segment in India, is said to come with as many as four rear cameras.

Oppo F15 will follow up on the Reno 3 series launch in China. Oppo Reno 3, the new flagship series, comes with a 6.4-inch display with a dewdrop-like notch on the front. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has four rear cameras including a 60-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

There’s also a premium Oppo Reno 3 Pro which has a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. It also has four rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.