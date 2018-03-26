Oppo F7 is the latest iPhone X copy in India

Oppo on Monday launched its iPhone X clone in India, Oppo F7. The smartphone features an iPhone X-like notch design on its full-screen display. Oppo F7 is priced at Rs 21,990, and comes in three colour options of Solar Red, Moonlight Silver and Diamond Black. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting April 2.

The notch display design has seen a sudden rise in Android smartphones recently. This isn’t the first smartphone from Oppo with this notch display. The company launched its R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition in China. Although, Oppo F7 is the second of this kind to hit the Indian market, Vivo V9 was the first.

Other than its notch display, Oppo F7 stands out for its 25-megapixel AI-powered selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty 2.0. The front camera also comes with features like Portrait Mode and AR stickers, as seen on the Galaxy S9, and Vivid Mode. Selfies captured in ‘Vivid Mode’, will be optimised to adjust to the colour saturation of your outfit and backdrop. AI in the selfie camera will also study and edit photos according to your usage pattern.

Oppo F7 specifications

Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 octa-core processor. It comes in two storage variants of 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. For photography, there’s a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.

Its connectivity options include dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. On the software front, the smartphone runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo F7 is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery. The smartphone also ‘Face Unlock’ and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.