Oppo ‘Fantastic Days’ sale kicks off with big price drop on Reno 2 series

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:42 IST

Oppo is hosting a ‘Fantastic Days sale’ on Amazon India starting today. During the three-day sale Oppo is offering big discounts, exchange offers on its select handsets ranging from Reno 2 to A-series. Let’s take a closer look at the latest Oppo sale.

Oppo is offering 10% cashback up to Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards. You can get 5% instant discount, up to Rs 1,500, on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions and 10% up to Rs 1,500 Instant discount on ICICI Debit EMI transactions. There’s also a 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card.

Oppo Reno 2 F: This smartphone is available on Amazon India for Rs 23,990, down from the original price of Rs 25,990. Customers can get an extra up to Rs 2,500 off on exchange.

Oppo Reno 2 Z: Featuring 48MP quad camera, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Oppo Reno 2Z is available on Amazon for Rs 27,990. The phone is originally listed at Rs 29,900. You can also avail up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange.

Oppo Reno 2: The smartphone is available for Rs 36,990 along with up to Rs 3,500 off on exchange.

Oppo Reno 10X zoom: The phone has received a big price cut of Rs 10,000 and is now available for Rs 39,990. You can buy this phone EMIs starting at Rs 4,443.

Oppo A9 2020: The latest mid-ranger from Oppo is available on Amazon for a starting price of Rs 15,990. You can get up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange.

Oppo A5 2020: Oppo’s latest budget smartphone is available during Fantastic Days Sale for a starting price of Rs 11,990. You can get up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Others: Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A9, and Oppo A7 are also listed on Amazon with exchange and revised prices.

